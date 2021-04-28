ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Conrad Weiser boys' tennis team finally brought home Berks gold in 2021, a group that had come close two times before.
The Scouts seniors have been to the finals two straight years, and lost out on a chance in 2020 as the favorites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, they knocked off Wilson 3-2.
Even without their top player, Fox Bryan, the Scouts earned gold thanks to two seniors Jayden Lewis and Alex Waltz.
A season removed from losing their chance to hit the courts for Berks gold, the Scouts battled to get back to this point through the Winter months and finally getting back on the courts this Spring.