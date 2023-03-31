The Conrad Weiser tennis program took a trip to the site of the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows. The team getting a tour and the opportunity to experience playing on the courts.
Ryan Knarr, the Scouts head coach wasn't worried about results on Friday, it was was about the experience for his group. An exhibition against Cocalico was played on several of the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The Scouts held their own in exhibition competition against Cocalico, playing on several of the outdoor courts at the U.S. Open site.