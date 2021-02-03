Berks County title hopefuls taking to the court on Wednesday night, Conrad Weiser and Reading earning victories as we get closer to the final stretch of the regular season.
The Scouts played host to Daniel Boone, having won their last four contests. Conrad Weiser imposing their will from the opening tip, they allowed only 16 first half points. Charlie Dobb and Jake Plummer both finishing in double figures for the Scouts.
They would earn their fifth straight win with a 65-36 victory over Daniel Boone.
In Reading, the Red Knights found themselves trailing early to Berks Catholic, down by three after one quarter. Reading would go on an 18 to six run in the second quarter to taking a nine point lead into the half.
Second half the Red Knights starting to pull away from the Saints en route to their 55-41 win.