The past few years, Berks County has been put on the tennis map by a variety of events from Pro Tennis Events locally - to individuals putting on or playing in marquee events.
That trend will continue this week when Conrad Weiser's Emma Perkins will take part in the Madison Keys "Court of Dreams" Celebration of Tennis at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club. This is the only Wimbledon Rye Grass Court in North America.
Professional tennis player Madison Keys will headline the event promoting Mental Health Awareness and Positive Self Esteem. Keys, who grew up in Iowa, will face fellow pro Caty McNally in an exhibition.
Perkins will face Iowa State champion Maya Mallavarapu in a singles match and also play some doubles action with the pros during several different phases of the event.