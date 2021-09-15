ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser's quarterback has made his commitment to where he'll be playing at the next level. Logan Klitsch committed to Dartmouth shortly after receiving an offer.
Klitsch broke the schools passing touchdown record in week three, which would just be the start to a memorable weekend.
Dartmouth stuck out to Klitsch during his visit, getting to meet with members of the coaching staff. He said it felt like the right fit for the next step in his career. The dual threat quarterback for the Scouts is one of the most exciting players to watch in the area.
Dartmouth won the Ivy League back in 2019.