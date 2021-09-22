ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser's tennis coach has earned the high honor from the US Professional Tennis Association. Ryan Knarr has been named the High School Coach of the Year.
Currently, Knarr is out in Las Vegas to accept this award from the association.
During his tenure as the Scouts head coach for both boys and girls tennis, he has led his team to a combined 175-45 record. There has also been no shortage of trophies.
The Scouts have won three Berks County team titles, District III gold and coached the doubles pair that made it to the PIAA championship game.
Aside from his duty as the head coach, Knarr is the CTWA president, having organized several professional tennis events in Berks County.