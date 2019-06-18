Sports

Conte, Reading United leading division

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - As the USL season is now well underway, Reading United is enjoying a strong start to the year. The Berks County club has a commanding lead atop the Mid-Atlantic Division. Reading is 7-0-1 with a nine-point advantage over the second place team in the division.

The club's defense has been a big reason for the success so far as the team has six shutouts thus far this season.

Another reason for the winning is captain and third-year plater Lamine Contre. The center has been vital to the shutouts with his play and leadership. The Guinea native takes wearing the "C" with respect.

