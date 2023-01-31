ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates on Tuesday afternoon. Returning as the manager in the Lehigh Valley, Anthony Contreras.
Contreras helping to lead the ironPigs to their first winning season since 2018.
Joining Contreras for a second stint with the IronPigs in 2023, hitting coach Joe Thurston and pitching coach Cesar Ramos. The rest of the dugout consists of four newcomers.
The newcomers to the IronPigs staff this season include - bench coach Pat Listach, assistant pitching coach Ryan Bucher, athletic trainer Andrew Dodgson and assistant athletic trainer Makenna Behrens.
Listach springboards from the class A+ Jersey Shore BlueClaws where he was a bench coach as well. The former American League Rookie of the Year from 1992, has spent several seasons in both the major league ranks - Washington and Chicago - and plenty more season throughout the minors in his coaching career.
Joining the pitching staff as the newest assistant, Buchter is new to the coaching ranks following a seven-year professional career. He spent time with six different organizations throughout his career, and is a product of Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, New Jersey.
The training staff is comprised of Dodgson who is entering his sixth season within the Phillies organization. He spent the 2022 season with the Reading Fightins. Behrens is new to the organization, coming from the University of Tennessee.