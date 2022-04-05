ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs open up their season at home on Tuesday night.
The IronPigs will start the season off with a veteran-led roster, with several of the 'kids' getting their shot with the big ballclub in Philadelphia. For manager, Anthony Contreras, there's positive vibes all around.
Contreras making note of the new Director of Player Development, Preston Mattingly making needed adjustments to the farm-system during the offseason.
Lehigh Valley opens up play in 2022, hosting Columbus.