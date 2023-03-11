ALLENTOWN - Cooper Marody netted a hat trick and Ronnie Attard got the game-winner in overtime as Lehigh Valley defeated Belleville 4-3 on Saturday at PPL Center.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Phantoms who scored single goals in each period of regulation and in overtime. Marody's third goal came with 48 seconds left in regulation which forced the extra session.
Attard netted the game winner 4:12 into overtime on assists from Marody and Adam Brooks. Lehigh Valley hosts Utica on Sunday afternoon.