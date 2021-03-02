CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Matt Cooper era is coming to a close soon at Southern Lehigh. Looking back it was one of the most successful stretches in the school's girls' basketball program history.
Cooper led Southern Lehigh to four straight Colonial League titles and district crowns. This past season had its ups and downs, but Cooper and his players are excited about the upcoming District 11 tournament.
After seven seasons it wasn't an easy decision for Cooper to walk away.
"Whenever you're involved with something that you've put a lot of your heart and passion into, and you create incredible bonds with people, to walk away is not easy," Cooper said. "So, yeah, it's difficult. But for my own personal reasons, the things that are coming up, really good stuff, it was something necessary.
"As a coach, you know, blessed with so many talented basketball players over the last seven years, and amazing role players, and amazing families that supported us, an amazing coaching staff. As a coach, you couldn't ask for more. There's definitely a lot of strong bonds and relationships, and to be honest, I think I've taken away more then they have from me," he concluded.