ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic is coming off its first PIAA title since the 1986 season, also the first boys title in the Lehigh Valley since then too.
With four contributors from last seasons Vikings team gone, this year they will have a new identity on court.
Head coach, Dennis Csensits not too worried about the state of his club for the upcoming season. Two returning players for the Vikings were All-State a season ago, Liam Joyce and Tyson Thomas.
The rest of team, as Csensits puts it, is made up of guys who are competitors. Helping each other to get better each practice.
Central will be put to the test early in the season, with a trip to Lancaster for a tip-off tournament.