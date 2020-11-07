The coronavirus has impacted the local high school sports schedule in various ways this fall, but it may have hit the hardest on Friday. Ahead of the start of the District 11 football playoffs and the District 11 championship Saturday several schools were forced to cancel their games and end their gold medal bids due to positive COVID-19 cases at their schools.
Nazareth, Parkland and East Stroudsburg South all announced on Friday that they were withdrawing from the District 11 playoffs due to positive cases within their student body. Those games were canceled and their opponents advanced to the next round via forfeits.
The Blue Eagles boys' and girls' soccer teams were set to play for district gold on Saturday, but those games also were canceled due to COVID-19, ending their chances for the title.
Stroudsburg, who was set to face Parkland on Friday, originally backed out of the tournament due to COVID-19, but an error was discovered and was able to opt back in and will play next week after the Trojans ended up forfeiting.