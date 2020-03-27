ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bloomsburg baseball team was out to a 9-1 start in the 2020 season and senior pitcher Chad Cooperman was just five strikeouts short of the school record. That's as far as they got as the PSAC canceled the spring sports season after the coronavirus outbreak concerns spread across the country.
Cooperman, who is a Salisbury product, found out about the season ending early just a few hours before he was set to take the mound for the team's game that day.
Although Cooperman is disappointed he won't get another chance to play with his teammates, he does plan to continue his collegiate baseball career, but just not sure where, depending on what masters program he chooses.
It was an unfortunate ending to his senior season with the Huskies, but the former Falcon is keeping everything in perspective.