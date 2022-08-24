READING, Pa. - Reading bounces back from their series opening loss to Binghamton with a, 4-3 win on Wednesday night. The Fightin Phils walking it off in the ninth inning with two runs.
The Rumble Ponies jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, leading to a Fightins comeback.
Aldrem Corredor and McCarthy Tatum solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings would tie things up at two. Binghamton would respond with their third run of the game in the sixth.
Ninth inning, Kevin Vicuna tied the game up with an infield single. Next batter, Corredor hits a walk-off sac-fly to center field.