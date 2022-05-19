CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Emmaus and Nazareth going late into the night on Thursday to determine an EPC champion on the diamond. In the end, the Green Hornets would score the winning run to claim the title, 6-5.
The winning run for the Green Hornets coming across in the tenth inning, with two outs, due to a Blue Eagles throwing error. Each team committing several errors throughout the night.
The Blue Eagles finishing with six errors and the most costly, the Green Hornets had three.
These two teams combined for nearly 20 hits over 10 innings, and 11 runs in a marathon of a game. This one playing out for three hours and thirty minutes.
Emmaus wins it 6-5 in 10.
The winning run came home with 2 outs and on an error.
It's the 2nd straight EPC title for Emmaus
Naz: 5 runs-8 hits -6 errors
Emm: 6 runs-11 hits-3 errors
3:30 game.