EASTON, Pa. - The grand reopening ceremony for the renovated Cottingham Stadium in Easton was rescheduled from Monday evening to Tuesday night. The event was pushed back due to the "uncertainty of Monday's forecast," according to Easton Athletic Director James Pokrivsak.
The event is slated to begin on Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. Gate opening, ribbon cutting, and an open house are on the schedule for the event.
The reopening of the historic stadium comes as the high school football season begins this week in Pennsylvania.