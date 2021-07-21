EASTON, Pa. - It's been over a year since Easton football played at Cottingham Stadium, but all of that will change in a month. The classic venue of the Red Rovers has undergone a massive facelift since last Summer.
Plenty of changes will be found around the "new" Cottingham Stadium once the gates open for the first time. Seating has been upgraded to give the fans more space, the field is no longer grass and the scoreboard is now a video board.
Even with all the changes, they made sure to keep that old school feeling with the brick based main entrance gate.
Opening night for the Red Rovers football team will be a celebration of the old and new prior to the game as the team is getting ready to enter the stadium.