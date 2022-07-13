Conrad Weiser tennis coach, Ryan Knarr is headed back to the "Court of Dreams" in Iowa this Summer. Knarr helping Madison Keys' host an event there, the Court of Dreams Celebration of Tennis.
This two day event will help raise money and awareness for mental health.
Knarr, an event director, is looking forward to being back in Iowa at the world class tennis facility. But more importantly, he's looking forward to helping out for such a great cause.
The event will feature some other familiar faces to the Berks County tennis scene, Reading's Don Hutchinson will be broadcasting the event, and Emma Perkins a junior tennis player for the Scouts will partake in the Junior event.