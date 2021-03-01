ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Trojans went 10-3 during this past boys' basketball regular season and a part of the team's success was freshman newcomer Nick Coval.
Nick Coval fit in well with the Parkland upperclassmen and that has translated into on-court success for the EPC squad.
"Not only have they accepted him, but they've embraced him and they love being around him. They root like crazy for him," Parkland head coach Andy Stephens said. "You know, they know how good of a player he is, and accepted what he can do. And I think that's so important, and I think that's really been a huge part of why we're playing so well."
Nick is the son of Scott Coval, who is the DeSales head men's basketball coach and a successful high school player in his own career, when he won a state title at Whitehall.
"He teaches me a lot, every time," Nick Coval said. "But he doesn't force on me. I have to ask him like to get better, like what I need to work on. And it really helps. Because honestly, he was such a good player, and now has been coaching for twenty-something years. So, it helps a lot."
Scott noted he just wants Nick to enjoy the game and see how good he can be if he continues to improve.
For Nick and Scott as well as Stephens, it is quite the full circle trip in the game of basketball. Stephens played for Scott and now Nick is playing for Stephens. Maybe one day Nick can do what his dad did, and win a state title, but this time with his dad's former player.