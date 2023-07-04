Major League Baseball announced the montly award winners for June on Monday, and Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel was named National League Reliever of the Month.
The 35-year-old right-hander went 2-0 with five saves and a 0.69 ERA in 13 June appearances. Kimbrel allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out 21 batters.
An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel entered July a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities on the season. He also joined the 400-save club in May and is one of eight players to achieve that mark.