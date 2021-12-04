NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA - Reading secures three points in, 3-1 win over Newfoundland on Friday night. Jackson Cressey played a role in all three goals for the Royals in the win.
Cressey scored the lone goal of the first period to give the Royals a 1-0 lead midway through the period. He would then record the assist on the Grant Cooper goal in the second that proved to be the game winner.
Later in the third period, Cressey would net the insurance goal early in the period.
The Royals and Growlers hit the ice again on Saturday night.