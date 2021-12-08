READING, Pa. - Cross-town rivals are set to square off Wednesday night, round one between both the mens and women's teams at Alvernia.
On the mens side of the rivalry, these two teams split their meetings last season, with home court not a factor. This season, that should be different.
The Lions and Golden Wolves each feature a lineups littered with upper classmen. This isn't their first time going through this rivalry, and they both know the atmosphere will be different this year with fans in attendance.
The women's game, both teams split last season as well. A slightly different look and feel on the court though.
The Lions feature five seniors in their starting lineup, while the Golden Wolves have three sophomores. Experience can certainly play a hand in rivalry games like this.
Albright is one game above .500 coming into this matchup, and 0-1 in conference play. They will be looking to bounce back with a big win in enemy territory.