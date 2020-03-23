NAZARETH, Pa. - Following another successful high school wrestling season, Nazareth head coach Dave Crowell looks forward to the NCAA wrestling tournament. Unfortunately for the leader of the Blue Eagles, he didn't get that opportunity this year.
The veteran head coach led Nazareth to capture the teal dual state title and finished second at the PIAA individual championships. It capped off another strong season for the program. Crowell noted that the last four to five seasons have been some of the most memorable ones for him.
He is happy the high school wrestling season was able to finish before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the rest of the sports slate. However, he will go without the NCAAs this March as they were canceled.