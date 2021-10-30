ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Jimmy Huntington scored the game winner in the extra period for the visitors.
Morgan Frost and Gerry Mayhew found the back of the net for the Phantoms in the setback. It was the first goal of the season for Frost and the third of the 2021-22 campaign for Mayhew.
The game was tied 1-1 after the opening period and the Phantoms held a 2-1 lead entering the third period, but the Crunch cashed in for the final two goals of the game to earn the road win.
Syracuse outshot Lehigh Valley 30-26.
The loss dropped the Phantoms to 0-5-2 this year. The team is set to hit the ice next on Wednesday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the PPL Center.