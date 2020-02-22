SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch posted a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night. The Phantoms netted their lone goal with under one minute left in the game to avoid the shutout.
Carsen Twarynski scored Lehigh Valley's only goal of the evening, it was his fifth this season.
Goaltender Kirill Ustimenko turned in a strong performance as he made 36 saves, but the Crunch still managed to earn the 2-1 victory.
With the loss, the Phantoms are now 23-25-8.
The Phantoms now return home to host the Charlotte Checkers for a series. The first game is set for Feb. 28.