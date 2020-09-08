EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond went 7-4 last year and fell in the first round of the District 11 playoffs. Last year set the table for the 2020 campaign for the Crusaders.
NDGP returns their quarterback as well as an experienced offensive line and running back. On the defensive side, the team has a new defensive coordinator and some new schemes as well.
With the shortened Colonial League schedule, NDGP will start its 2020 campaign this Friday with a few non-league games. They are hoping that sets them up to play well against league foes and win the final Colonial League title.