Crusaders prep for showdown of undefeated teams

EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond gears up for another early season test this Friday when they face fellow undefeated foe Southern Lehigh.

The Crusaders are coming off of a big win over Bangor, through two weeks they have been lighting up the scoreboard thanks to quarterback Collin Quintana and play maker Christian Greggo.

While the offense has been putting up solid numbers so far, head coach Phil Stambugh has been very happy with the play of his defense.