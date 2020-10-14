BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Notre Dame Crusaders will put their undefeated mark on the line this Friday against a formidable foe in Palisades. The Pirates enter the matchup at 4-1, they haven't lost since week one.
The Crusaders offense has been a focal point through five weeks in this shortened 2020 season, but the defense shouldn't be overlooked coming into this game.
This contest will is the hardest remaining opponent on the slate for the Crusaders, and they know what to expect based on last seasons physical bout.