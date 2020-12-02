ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball team enters the 2020 season as the defending District XI-AAAA champions. This season the Vikings will be without two of their leaders from a year ago, but still pose a threat to contend again.
Dennis Csensits has been impressed by his squad and the players that have stepped up to fill those leadership roles.
The schedule this season will consist of five teams playing three times, with the newly constructed divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Csensits main concern is the mental aspect of this schedule, "When you play a team back to back, or multiple times, some of it becomes much more mental than it does physical...we're going to have to find a way to prepare our guys to handle those mental challenges of playing the same opponent multiple times."
Aside from the challenges that will be presented during this unusual season, Csensits is thankful for the opportunity to get his squad on the court. The Vikings open their season against Nativity BVM at home on Friday, December 11th.