READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals cruised to a 7-2 victory over the NewFoundLand Growlers at home on Sunday. The Royals getting some payback from their loss to the Growlers the night before.
Reading scored two goals within the final two minutes of the first period, and netted three more in a one minute span late in the second to put the game out of reach. Ralph Cuddemi was a one man wrecking crew tallying four goals in the winning effort.
The Royals enjoy a break before hosting a two game set against Toledo next Friday and Saturday.