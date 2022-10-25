Fans near and far are gearing up to cheer for the Philadelphia Phillies in their first World Series appearance since 2009.
It's also huge for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The organization gets to see 17 players and coaches who once graced Coca-Cola Park.
Darick Hall and Dalton Guthrie are two current 'Pigs heading to the World Series with the Phillies.
Their minor league team is cheering them on as well as the former 'Pigs who moved on to the big leagues.
"Rhys Hoskins, Zach Eflin, Aaron Nola of course, too, and Aaron Nola has been a big time starting pitcher for the Phillies," said Mike Ventola, media relations manager for the IronPigs. "Zach Eflin has been really helpful in the back end. Ranger Suarez who ends up, you know, recording the final out to send the Phillies to the World Series...a former pitcher here with the IronPigs."
Here's the full list of players who passed through the Lehigh Valley to make it to the World Series this year:
- Aaron Nola
- Zach Eflin
- Rhys Hoskins
- Ranger Suarez
- Seranthony Dominguez
- Alec Bohm
- Bailey Falter
- Bryson Stott
- Jose Alvarado
- Andrew Bellatti
- Connor Brogdon
- Matt Vierling
- Dusty Wathan (Manager)
- Dave Lundquist (Pitching Coach)
The IronPigs say they're sharing the same excitement as its sister teams in Reading and the Jersey Shore.