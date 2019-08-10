Curve edge Fightins, 1-0

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Altoona Curve defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 1-0 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field to begin the weekend series. The lone run came via an RBI double in the eighth inning by Darnell Sweeney.

The R-Phils (69-48) totaled nine hits in the game, more than the Curve, but were held scoreless. Reading left 16 runners on base in the loss.

Jose Gomez went 2-4 and Luke Williams was 2-5 at the plate for the Fightins.

Spencer Howard started the game for the Fightin Phils and went six innings. He gave up just three hits and struck out eight batters. He did not receive a decision. Garrett Cleavinger suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6 p.m.