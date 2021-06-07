BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Nick D'Amico resigned as the head baseball coach at Freedom High School, the school's athletic department announced on Monday.
D'Amico led the Patriots' program for 15 seasons and won the District 11 6A crown in 2018.
"We appreciate the 15 years Coach D'Amico spent with our Freedom family," Freedom Athletic Director Nathan Stannard stated in a news release. "We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
According to Stannard, the school will start a search for D'Amico's replacement immediately.