BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Daniel Boone baseball team has shown that they have plenty of offensive firepower through two games this season. The Blazers have scored a total of 30 runs already in their 2-0 start.
Game one saw the Blazers post 14 runs against Whitehall, they would bump that up a bit with 16 runs against Schuylkill Valley in game two.
The Blazers lineup features 10 seniors that have already shown plenty of promise for the rest of the season ahead. This is a group that should continue to gel and come into their own moving forward.
Berks 1 is one of the toughest divisions in the county, head coach Jason McCord is well aware of the challenges that will be presented to his team throughout the season. He knows it'll take consistency at a high level to compete with the other top teams in the division.