HERSHEY, Pa. - Berks wrestlers in the AAA field showing out on Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center. Daniel Boone and Wilson West Lawn leading the way for Berks County programs.
The Blazers and Bulldogs each with two wrestlers in title contention after day one.
James Garcia and Blaise Eidle each still alive for the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. Garcia getting the decision at 121, his teammate, Eidle with a 5-1 decision in the 172 division.
The two Blazers moving on to the quarterfinals, Dean Houser and Tucker Hogan. Houser with the pin in the first period at 121, Hogan at 189 with the tech fall.
Out of the PAC, Boyertown represented in the quarterfinals, Gavin Sheridan with a win by decision in the 133 division.