BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Non-conference action on the baseball field, Daniel Boone hosting Whitehall. The Blazers running away this one on Thursday afternoon, 9-0.
A battle of unbeatens in Berks County, the Blazers jumped out to a, 2-0 lead through the first two innings of the game. Mason Water and Conner McGough driving in the first two runs of the game for the Blazers.
Later, Eli Rhoades adding to the Blazers lead, a hard hit grounder to short can't be handled and the lead gets pushed to, 5-0.
Daniel Boone improves to, 2-1 on the season and Whitehall suffers its first loss of the year, 3-1.