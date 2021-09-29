DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - Daniel Boone sitting in second place behind Fleetwood for the top spot in Berks II entering Wednesday night. The Blazers making a vicious comeback to take down Conrad Weiser, 6-3.
It was all Scouts much of the first half, taking an early 2-0. It wasn't until midway through the when the nets opened for Daniel Boone. The Blazers getting their first off a free kick from Gabby Fontana.
All of two minutes later, it's Allie Woodcock setting up Margarat Holloway to tie things up. The Blazers would grab the lead in the first half with another Fontana goal.
They'd go on to double up the Scouts the rest of the way.