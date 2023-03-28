LEESPORT, Pa. - Daniel Boone took their strong start on the road to Schuylkill Valley and improved upon their, 3-1 mark. The Blazers knocked off the Panthers, 3-1.
The Blazers jumping on top of the Panthers quickly, grabbing a two set lead and applying the pressure to the Panthers. Set one was all Blazers, capturing the near double-digit win, 25-16.
Set two, much closer and setting the tone for things to come as the Blazers edged out the Panthers, 25-23. Needing a win in set three, the Panthers would turn the tide a bit. Micah Nagle with a crucial spike for the point, and the Panthers would go on for the, 25-21 win.
The Blazers responding right away in another back and forth set, Kendall Smathers with the game winning play. Daniel Boone improves to, 4-1 on the season, and Schuylkill Valley falls to, 0-2.