BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The 2021 season marked the return of Daniel Boone to the District 3 football playoffs. Armed with a strong line and experience at the skill positions, the Blazers will look look to make a repeat appearance.
Boone fell in the first round of the Class 5A postseason last season. This year, the Blazers shift to the 4A classification and an accompanying move to Section 3 of the Lancaster Lebanon League. Quarterback Dean Rotter and wide receiver Robbie Burns will be two of the key members of this offense to keep an eye on.
"He has grown as a leader, as a man", Burns said of the junior quarterback. "He is determined to break records and show everyone he can play."
Daniel Boone opens week 1 with a rivalry game as the Pig Iron Trophy will be on the line against Exeter.