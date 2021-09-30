BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Daniel Boone looking to remain atop the Berks II standings, playing host to Berks Catholic on Thursday night.
The Blazers doing just that with a 4-3 win, hanging on as the Saints mounted quite the comeback.
Through the first, two quarters of play the Blazers held a 2-0 lead. Clara Lacek scored twice in the win, her second goal making it 3-0 in the third quarter. They would add one more to take a 4-0 lead into the final quarter.
The Saints would score all three goals in the fourth quarter, but wouldn't be able to complete the comeback.
Daniel Boone improves to 9-3 and is tied for the Berks II lead.