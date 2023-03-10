HERSHEY, Pa. - The PIAA-3A field at the Giant Center saw a pair of wrestlers from both Daniel Boone and Owen J. Roberts advance into the semifinal round. Berks Catholic entered the day with two wrestlers in contention, but both suffered quarterfinal loses.
Dean Houser and Tucker Hogan continue their marches toward PIAA gold for the Blazers. Houser with the, 4-2 decision and Hogan getting the tech fall to move on to Friday night.
For OJR, it's a pair of Bechtold's advancing to the semifinals, Dillon Bechtold at 215 and Dean Bechtold at 189.