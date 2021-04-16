BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Daniel Boone softball team currently sits atop the standings in Berks 1, and is undefeated in league play to start the season.
The Blazers offense has been played a major role in their strong start, having outscored their opponents 65-28. Most recently they picked up a big win over Governor Mifflin, 14-4.
This is a senior heavy team, providing plenty of playing experience all over the field even with the missed season from a year ago.
Senior Grace Miller touched upon this group having grown together over the years of playing with each other, and everyone's love for the game itself playing a factor to their success.