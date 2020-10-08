Daniel Boone and Wilson picked up BCIAA field hockey victories on Thursday night. The Blazers bested Schuylkill Valley 3-1 while the Bulldogs blanked Exeter 5-0.
Lilliana Stefanelli and Clara Lacek scored for Daniel Boone in the win. The game was tied at one in the second quarter and the Blazers scored twice to seal the victory.
At Don Thomas Stadium, Wilson scored twice in the opening period and rolled to the home win. Katelyn Bailey, Catherine Arentz, and Erika Culp were among the goal scorers for Wilson.