Daniel Jones throws TD in only series, Giants beat Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass in his only series and opened speculation on how long he will have to wait to replace Eli Manning in the Giants' 31-22 victory over the local rival Jets on Thursday night.

The preseason opener for both teams was suspended for 59 minutes late in the first quarter when lightning and heavy rain rolled into the MetLife Stadium area.

By that time, Jones had Giants fans on their feet. Taking over after Manning had a three-and-out series, the sixth pick overall in the draft hit all five of his passes, the final one a perfect 12-yard throw to Bennie Fowler III in the right corner of the end zone.

Sam Darnold and the Jets had looked just as good on their opening series for new coach Adam Gase, going 75 yards in seven plays against a defense that many think is the Giants' weak link. Darnold hit passes of 32 and 28 yards before finding Jamison Crowder from 3 yards.

Alex Tanney added a 51-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard, linebacker Jake Carlock scored on a 59-yard interception return and Kyle Lauletta hit TJ Jones with a 31-yard touchdown pass for the Giants, who were 5-11 last season. Aldrick Rosas added a 23-yard field goal.

Eli McGuire caught a 7-yard pass from Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk threw a 2 yarder to Greg Dortch for the Jets' other touchdowns. Chandler Catanzaro, who missed two extra points, hit a 34-yard field goal for the Jets, who were 4-12 under Todd Bowles.

NOTES

Jets owner Woody Johnson chatted with Gase and other coaches and players on the field before the game. Johnson is serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Britain, and younger brother Christopher is the team's acting chairman and CEO. ... Halftime was cut to five minutes to speed up the game after the delay. The teams never left the field.

SILENCE

There was moment of silence in the press box before the game to honor the late Don Banks. The longtime NFL writer died after covering the Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend.

INJURIES

Jets: G Brian Winters left with a shoulder injury

Giants: RB Jon Hilliman sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter.

NEXT UP

Jets: at Atlanta on Thursday night.

Giants: play host to Chicago Bears on Aug. 16.