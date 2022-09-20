The Philadelphia Phillies announced some organizational awards on Tuesday afternoon. The Paul Owens award winners for the 2022 season are Darick Hall and Andrew Painter.
Hall and Painter making their mark on the minor leagues this season. Both in the top-10 in several categories for the season.
Hall currently with a .252 batting average as the season winds to a close. The left handed slugger has launched 26 home runs on the season, and has tallied 83 RBIs. Hall has spent 93 games with the IronPigs this season, he made his Major League debut on June 29th.
During a brief stint with the Phillies, Hall hit four home runs in his first eight games. For nearly a whole month he led all MLB rookies with 17 extra base hits and held a .612 slugging percentage.
On the mound, Painter has flashed signs of what's to come at each level, having played across three levels from single-A Clearwater to double-A Reading. Painter over 22 starts finished with a 1.56 ERA and a record of 6-2. He allowed just 18 earned runs over 103.2 innings.
Painter was a dominate as it gets on the mound, recording 155 strikeouts and limiting opponents batting average to .181 across all starts. He spent the final five games in Reading, posting a 2.54 ERA with 37 strikeouts.