ALLENTOWN - Darick Hall hit a pair of home runs to power Lehigh Valley past Worcester 9-5 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Trailing 5-1 in the fourth inning, the IronPigs (72-62) erupted for six runs in the inning to grab the lead. Hall and Jorge Bonafacio each drove in four runs in the frame and Hall finished with four RBI on the night.
James Marvel pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for Lehigh Valley. The teams are scheduled to play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.