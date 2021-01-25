Professional boxer David Stevens is back, and he only needed one round to prove it.
On Saturday, January 23rd the Reading, Pennsylvania boxer defeated Anthony Young by sending him to the canvas.
The 20 year old Stevens stays undefeated and received his fourth win of his career. Of his four wins three have been by knockout.
The light heavyweight contest at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg was scheduled for four rounds.
The last time Stevens fought was on January 31st, 2020.
David Stevens comienza 2021 con nocaut brutal en Virginia Occidental
El boxeador profesional David Stevens está de vuelta y solo necesitó un asalto para demostrarlo.
El sábado 23 de enero, el boxeador de Reading, Pennsylvania derrotó a Anthony Young enviándolo a la lona para conseguir un tremendo triunfo.
Stevens, de 20 años, se mantiene invicto y obtuvo su cuarta victoria de su carrera. De sus cuatro exitos, tres han sido por nocaut.
El combate de la categoría de peso semipesado se realizó en el Hotel Blennerhassett en Parkersburg y estaba programado para cuatro rounds.
La última vez que Stevens peleó contra fue el 31 de enero de 2020.