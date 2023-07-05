BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Fightin Phils outhit Somerset but still founf themselves on the wrong end of a 7-3 outcome on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark.
Austin Wells' third inning grand slam was the big blow for the Patriots. Reading clawed back to within 4-3 on Baron Radcliff's two-run double in the sixth, but Somerset put the game out of reach with four runs in the eighth inning.
Carlos De La Cruz hit his 15th home run of the season for the Fightin Phils who will square off against the Patriots again on Thursday.