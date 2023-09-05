READING, Pa. - Reading broke a three game losing streak to open up its final home stand of the 2023 season. The Fightin Phils doubled-up Portland on Tuesday night, 6-3.
First inning of the game is where all the Fightins runs would come from in the win. Carlos De La Cruz and Pedro Martinez each with multi-run home runs to help put the Fightins on top early.
Just two batters into the game, De La Cruz would launch his 23rd home run of the season, a two run blast. Following a fielding error that allowed Oliver Dunn to score, Martinez would send one out two batters later.
Just the fourth of the year for Martinez, a three run shot for an early, 6-0 lead.
The Sea Dogs wouldn't get any runs on the board until the seventh inning. Zach Haake shut down the bats through six, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters.
Reading would hang on down the stretch as the Sea Dogs cut the lead in half heading into the ninth inning, but it was too little too late.